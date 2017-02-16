How to Do a Neutral Smoky Eye—Your Go-To Daytime Look

You've heard about the smoky eye, but what about the neutral smoky eye?

It's the same concept you're used to: A few key colors expertly blended together to enhance your most sultry feature: your eyes. Only this lighter, more-casual version is one you can wear anywhere, anytime without feeling overdone—specifically during the daytime. Instead of vampy blacks and greys, think shimmering champagne and nude hues that effortlessly reflect the sunlight. "A neutral smoky eye is my favorite go-to for the red carpet without the fuss," shared celeb makeup artist Emily Oliver.

Want to get the look yourself? Using Maybelline New York's The 24karat Nudes Palette, the makeup pro broke it down.