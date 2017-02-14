Madonna's brood just got a little bit bigger, and she couldn't be happier about it.
The "Material Girl" songstress recently adopted two girls from Malawi, Esther and Stella, and a source tells E! News exclusively that life has been even better for Madonna. "She is beyond happy about her children. It was an extremely long process, but Madonna is thrilled it's complete," the source dishes.
Even though Madonna, 58, has a lot on her plate these days, she welcomes the crowded schedule. "She loves being a mom, fashion icon and performer," the insider adds. "Madonna believes in adoption and if she had more time she would have many more children. She can't wait to be their mother and help them grow into strong, intelligent children."
The "Like a Virgin" singer also told her millions of Instagram followers that she was "overjoyed" to make the announcement of her daughters' adoption. "I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family," she wrote.
"I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and love!"
Meanwhile, Madonna is nursing herself back to health. She shared a video of herself sick in bed Tuesday on Instagram, wishing her Rebel Hearts a happy Valentine's Day in the form of a song set to the tune of "Happy Birthday."
Get well soon, Material Girl!