There's no party like the after-party—unless it's a fashion week show.
NYFW events are just as exclusive as any A-list soiree—with multiple security guards at every entrance, confusing check-ins ("Check the list again!" moments happen every minute) and handlers blocking celebrities from unwanted interactions—it's an event itself just getting into the show (see: the video above as evidence). Everything may seem so fancy, but in reality, you don't have to dress nearly that glam.
Young stars, for instance, definitely came with low-key edge to fashion week, especially to the Alexander Wang show, giving us style inspiration for our next casually-chic event. We broke down their outfits below. This, friends, is the only access you need.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Everything about Kylie Jenner's look exudes edge, from her hair to the studded heels. The contrast between the streamlined slivers of fabric and exposed skin and the oversize plaid jacket makes for an interesting combo.
Genuine People Retro Plaid Jacket, Was $241, Now $199
Sam Edelman Hayden Pump, $79.95
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
We can't all have Zoë Kravitz's platinum-blonde hair, but we can cozy up in a belted, oversize coat (belts are big right now) and statement earrings.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
A crop top paired with high-waist, flared bottoms are inherently modern—just ask Sofia Richie. Bring a pop of color into the mix with a lightweight duster or kimono in an unexpected color.
Boohoo Maria Tie Cuff Woven Duster, Was $35, Now $25
Bona Drag Rodebjer Black Sini Wide Trouser, Was $280, Now $84
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Who says guys can't wear animal print? On top of printed pants, no less. Definitely not Ansel Elgort.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Real men wear pink...especially to a fashion show known for its use of black. If you're daring enough, try sporting Brooklyn Beckham's mix-matched shoe look, too.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
As Teyana Tayor has proved, the slip dress is still alive and well. Pair it with an oversize jacket, but we recommend going sans flip-flops.
Yummie By Heather Thompson Sunny Lace-Trimmed Stretch-Jersey Slip, Was $68, $40.80
H&M Modal-blend Jacket, $49.99
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Fetty Wap gives PJ-inspired plaid pants and a khaki jacket (you know, dad uniform) new life.
Which look do you like best?