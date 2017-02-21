Cush Jumbo has a wish. A simple wish, really. The Good Fight star wants to find out more about her character's family and whether or not Lucca Quinn is, well, gross.

"I would love to see more rooms than her bedroom," Jumbo told E! News during a set visit to The Good Fight. "I want to know why the inside of her car is so gross."

Back when Jumbo was on The Good Wife, she joined for its final season, they had a scene that featured Lucca Quinn's car and the inside of it was dirty. But when she watched the scene on TV, they only showed the clean outside of the car. "So, I'd like to know if she's gross or not," she told us.