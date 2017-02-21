Cush Jumbo has a wish. A simple wish, really. The Good Fight star wants to find out more about her character's family and whether or not Lucca Quinn is, well, gross.
"I would love to see more rooms than her bedroom," Jumbo told E! News during a set visit to The Good Fight. "I want to know why the inside of her car is so gross."
Back when Jumbo was on The Good Wife, she joined for its final season, they had a scene that featured Lucca Quinn's car and the inside of it was dirty. But when she watched the scene on TV, they only showed the clean outside of the car. "So, I'd like to know if she's gross or not," she told us.
CBS
Jumbo returns as Lucca Quinn opposite Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart in The Good Fight. Set about a year after the events of The Good Wife series finale, Jumbo's Lucca is now working at a new firm, sans her former law partner Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies). After a financial scam ruins Diane's retirement and her firm doesn't let her back in, Diane ends up joining Lucca's new firm run by Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) and Barbara Kolstad (Erica Tazel).
With the focus now on Diane, Lucca and Maia Rindell, played by new addition to the cast Rose Leslie, hopefully viewers will learn more about these former supporting Good Wife characters, like whether or not they have more rooms in their apartment than a bedroom.
"I think that deep down she is quite an isolated person, and Alicia brought her out of herself last season," Jumbo told us. "So it's going to be interesting to see how she comes back from the blow of being isolated again, ‘cause she's lost the only friend she's ever admitted to having. I think that's hard as a person, for anybody."
What is Lucca's good fight? It's better to hear it directly from Jumbo in the video above.
The Good Fight premieres new episodes Sundays on CBS All Access.