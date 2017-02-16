It's official: The Royals is coming back for season four!

Alexandra Park, who plays Princess Eleanor on the hit E! series, just dished about the renewal of The Royals on Thursday morning while co-hosting the Today show. The fourth season will consist of 10 hour-long episodes that will be followed each week by The Royal Hangover on Facebook Live!

"The third season of The Royals has proven to be an entertaining mix of secrets, deceit and desire that our fans can't get enough of," Adam Stotsky, President, E! Entertainment and Esquire Network said in a statement. "We are excited to see what new scandals await our royal family, and how their dynamic evolves in season four."

Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs echoed Stotsky's excitement saying, "We're proud to extend our partnership with our friends at E! and Universal Cable Productions, and we're pleased that the dedicated fans – the 'Loyals' – are getting another season of their favorite show. The Royals is the kind of original and provocative series that has become a Lionsgate trademark, and we look forward to an all-new season of saucy palace intrigue and badly behaved sovereigns."