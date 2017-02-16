Mara Soldinger, E!
It's official: The Royals is coming back for season four!
Alexandra Park, who plays Princess Eleanor on the hit E! series, just dished about the renewal of The Royals on Thursday morning while co-hosting the Today show. The fourth season will consist of 10 hour-long episodes that will be followed each week by The Royal Hangover on Facebook Live!
"The third season of The Royals has proven to be an entertaining mix of secrets, deceit and desire that our fans can't get enough of," Adam Stotsky, President, E! Entertainment and Esquire Network said in a statement. "We are excited to see what new scandals await our royal family, and how their dynamic evolves in season four."
Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs echoed Stotsky's excitement saying, "We're proud to extend our partnership with our friends at E! and Universal Cable Productions, and we're pleased that the dedicated fans – the 'Loyals' – are getting another season of their favorite show. The Royals is the kind of original and provocative series that has become a Lionsgate trademark, and we look forward to an all-new season of saucy palace intrigue and badly behaved sovereigns."
And Jeff Wachtel, President, Chief Content Officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment gave a shout-out to the creator of the hit E! series, Mark Schwahn, "Mark Schwahn has created a sensational and opulent world filled with high stakes, scandalous drama and fairytale love stories. We're excited to continue working with the talented cast and crew along with Lionsgate and E! to deliver more of The Royals to loyal fans."
Schwahn too is excited to return for season four, "E!, Lionsgate, and Universal Cable productions are wise and benevolent rulers and the Loyals are the true aristocracy. The writers, cast and crew love making this show, and I'm thrilled to once again play the role of court jester and humbly entertain our dedicated fan base with many more scandalous, sexy, heartfelt and addictive tales from the House of Henstridge."
The season three finale of The Royals, which also stars Elizabeth Hurley, William Moseley, Max Brown and Jake Maskall, is set to air this Sunday. And in a sneak peek, we see Jasper (Tom Austen) confessing his love for Eleanor. So will the two get back together?
We'll have to wait until Sunday to find out! And you can bet they'll be a major cliffhanger at the end of the episode that will leave you wanting season four ASAP.
