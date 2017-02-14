And the cover goes to...Kate Upton!

For the third time in her modeling history, the supermodel earned the front page of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. During Tuesday night's Valentine's Day edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night host showed this year's three covers featuring Kate.

"Is that really a swimsuit that you're wearing?" Jimmy Kimmel joked. "Because it seems just like a hammock that got torn to bits." Kate added while laughing, "I'm pretty sure it's just a rope. It's apparently Sports Illustrated nude magazine."

The debut comes only one day after the reveal of pregnant Hannah Jeter's photo that appears inside the magazine. It's the 26-year-old's fifth time appearing in the magazine, but she graced the cover of the 2015 issue. Jeter's sexy photo was taken only a few weeks after she learned she was eating for two.