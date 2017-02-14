To be a fly on the wall at fashion week...or, in Zuri Hall's case, a model in a show.

The E! News correspondent got the exclusive opportunity to wear new pieces from J. Crew's fall 2017 presentation, alongside other non-models, in a "real people"-themed presentation. What does it feel like to work with the brand's president and creative director, Jenna Lyons, get fitted for clothes that haven't hit the market yet and get glam in a mere 10 minutes. Zuri shared her minute-by-minute musings.

Friday Morning: The Fitting

I swing by J. Crew's showroom for a fitting. After a warm welcome from their team, Somsak (head of Women's Design) and I have a one-on-one, where he gets a feel for my personality. I try on three looks, but one especially stands out. I feel so me in this! It's cozy, cool, flirty and just feminine enough.