Need relationship advice? Let Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz be your love gurus.
Sure, the duo has navigated their fair share of relationship drama over the past five seasons of the Bravo reality hit, with their respective significant others, Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney, but doesn't that make them experts on the Rules of Love?
In honor of Valentine's Day, E! News asked the two Toms to weigh in on the dos and don'ts of any good relationship, like the one thing a boyfriend should never do: "S--t with the door open," Dr. Schwartz advised.
We really hope you are taking notes, people.
Tommy Garcia/Bravo
As for how to keep a girl happy? "Always respecting them," Dr. Sandoval said, with Schwartz, likely speaking from experience, answered, "Always agreeing with everything she says."
The duo, who recently teased the "beautiful disaster" that is Tom and Katie's joint bachelor-bachelorette trip to New Orleans, also offered suggestions on what to do after a fight with your partner. "Make sure that they know that it's their fault," Schwartz offered. "Assign blame." Hm...we think Sandoval's advice, "Evaluate what's really important," might work better on this one.
But what about dealing with exes, something Sandoval has to do on the reg, considering his former girlfriend Kristen Doute is also a castmember? "When you really wish good things on your ex, it's nice to see them in a really great relationship doing well," Sandoval said of whether or not it's OK to be friends with an ex.
To hear more about the Toms' Rules of Love, including ultimate deal-breakers, their thoughts on friends with benefits and so much more, press play on the video above now.
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)