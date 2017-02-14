As for how to keep a girl happy? "Always respecting them," Dr. Sandoval said, with Schwartz, likely speaking from experience, answered, "Always agreeing with everything she says."

The duo, who recently teased the "beautiful disaster" that is Tom and Katie's joint bachelor-bachelorette trip to New Orleans, also offered suggestions on what to do after a fight with your partner. "Make sure that they know that it's their fault," Schwartz offered. "Assign blame." Hm...we think Sandoval's advice, "Evaluate what's really important," might work better on this one.

But what about dealing with exes, something Sandoval has to do on the reg, considering his former girlfriend Kristen Doute is also a castmember? "When you really wish good things on your ex, it's nice to see them in a really great relationship doing well," Sandoval said of whether or not it's OK to be friends with an ex.

