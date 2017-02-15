Matt Damon Talks Jennifer Lawrence, 700 Hair Extensions and More

Matt Damon shoots a mean bow and arrow in The Great Wall, but don't be fooled by his apparent expertise.

"With a CGI arrow, I'm pretty damn good," says Damon, who stars in the action flick as an English mercenary who finds himself battling monsters in ancient China. "But with an actual arrow, not so much."

In other words, he's not about to challenge Jennifer Lawrence to any Hunger Games v. The Great Wall competitions. "She's got a good grasp on that whole thing," Damon said. "I think she's got me beat."