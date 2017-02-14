The Eklund|Gomes Team
Bethenny Frankel is celebrating Valentine's Day by moving on from something she loves...her SoHo apartment!
The Real Housewives of New York star put the stunning, two-bedroom luxury loft up for sale on Tuesday for a whopping $5.25 million. She originally purchased it for $4.25 in October 2014 while in the middle of her rocky divorce from Jason Hoppy.
She told People magazine she made the move pretty quickly. "It was a time when I needed to get some stability for Bryn and myself and I needed a home for us," she explained.
Mathieu Young/Bravo
So, she put some work into the place to make it "a really unique place" that's "not cookie cutter" and thus "more valuable," as she explains to the publication.
According to The Eklund|Gomes Team, the apartment rings in at 2,392 square-feet with 14-foot ceiling and triple-paned floor-to-ceiling arched windows with city views and is nothing to shake a stick at. It includes a gorgeous walnut floors throughout and an open chef's kitchen conceived by the German kitchen designer Bulthaup that comes complete with ample wine storage (obviously) and leads into the sunken living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a balcony.
Bethenny's massive master bedroom is accessorized with a custom walk-in closet (also a necessity) as well as an en-suite bathroom, complete with imported marble, dual sinks, a soaking tub and a steam shower.
Meanwhile, the Brynn's bedroom is nearly comparable in size and also comes with its own en-suite bathroom.
So why exactly is she parting ways with the beautiful space?
"Our Soho apartment is an amazing place, but I'd like a bigger place now for both of us," she explained.
Thus, she's been making sure to really do her research. "I have been doing really well in real estate, and I've got the bug," she told People. "When buying, I think, 'Would I like to live here?' and also, 'Is it also a good investment?'"