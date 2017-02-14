Bethenny Frankel is celebrating Valentine's Day by moving on from something she loves...her SoHo apartment!

The Real Housewives of New York star put the stunning, two-bedroom luxury loft up for sale on Tuesday for a whopping $5.25 million. She originally purchased it for $4.25 in October 2014 while in the middle of her rocky divorce from Jason Hoppy.

She told People magazine she made the move pretty quickly. "It was a time when I needed to get some stability for Bryn and myself and I needed a home for us," she explained.