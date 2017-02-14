Emmy Rossum Dishes on Her Carolina Herrera Wedding Gown

Emmy Rossum's big day with fiancé Sam Esmail is just around the corner—and she's way calmer about it than we are.

The couple, who have been engaged since 2015, have been mum about when exactly church bells will be ringing, but with a Carolina Herrera dress in the works, we're anticipating a stunning affair.

So, has Rossum already tried on the dress? Not even close.

Rossum, 30, stopped by the Carolina Herrera show for New York Fashion Week and dished on her current plans, which seem include very little. In fact, Rossum says that the couple have planners who are taking care of everything and she isn't concerned.

What about the ever-important white dress? Rossum also dished that they haven't done any dress fittings yet.

"We're nowhere," Rossum said with a smile.