Emmy Rossum Dishes on Her Carolina Herrera Wedding Gown

Emmy Rossum's big day with fiancé Sam Esmail is just around the corner—and she's way calmer about it than we are.
The couple, who have been engaged since 2015, have been mum about when exactly church bells will be ringing, but with a Carolina Herrera dress in the works, we're anticipating a stunning affair.
So, has Rossum already tried on the dress? Not even close.
Rossum, 30, stopped by the Carolina Herrera show for New York Fashion Week and dished on her current plans, which seem include very little. In fact, Rossum says that the couple have planners who are taking care of everything and she isn't concerned.
What about the ever-important white dress? Rossum also dished that they haven't done any dress fittings yet.
"We're nowhere," Rossum said with a smile.
While she did confirm that Carolina Herrera will be designing the dress, it seems that Rossum has left the rest of the dress's details in Herrera's hands.
"She's got it," said Rossum. "There's no rush. She can turn it around in a day. I'm not concerned."
The Shameless actress stayed cool when asked for details about the dress—or any other aspect of her big day. Though it looks like this couple is keeping the event as low-stress as possible, Rossum listed the bare-bones non-negotiables.
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
"The only thing that's really important to me is that we get married and that there's some kind of party," Rossum said
Rossum also divulged that her laid-back approach to the wedding comes from the fact her career often calls for her to dress up for big events like fashion shows and film premieres.
"This is the one time in my life that I'm actually not that focused on details," said the star.
After so many events, she doesn't really care what the plates, invitations, or even her wedding dress looks like—as long as they get married.
"There are so many more important things than tablescapes," she added.
We agree. And this couple's sweet romance is definitely one of them.
Check out the full video above.