Are you ready for Kanye West's newest fashion show?

The rapper-designer will be unveiling Yeezy Season 5 on Wednesday at 3 p.m. for Fashion Week, but details about the show have been shrouded in mystery. But during E! News' Grammys pre-show Sunday, Kris Jenner gave some tiny details to Ryan Seacrest, Brad Goreski and Kristin Cavallari about what fans can expect from Kanye (especially in terms of celebrity appearances).

"There's been a rumor that he's not coming [to the Grammys] for various reasons, but the truth is he's got a big fashion show in New York because it's New York Fashion Week right now," Kris explained. "And my entire family is back there. Kim [Kardashian] and some of the kids—Khloe [Kardashian]— are on their way tomorrow. And Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner] and a few others are there I can't even count anymore.