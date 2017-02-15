Big Little Lies is bringing movie stars to TV with the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz all appearing in the HBO limited series, but this isn't the first time these actors dipped their toes into the small screen pond.

Before you dive into the twisted world of Big Little Lies, get acquainted with the cast's TV past.

Reese Witherspoon's first credited role was the 1991 flick The Man in the Moon, but she went to TV shortly after with the TV movies Wildflower and Desperate Choices: To Save My Child.