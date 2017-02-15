HBO
Big Little Lies is bringing movie stars to TV with the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz all appearing in the HBO limited series, but this isn't the first time these actors dipped their toes into the small screen pond.
Before you dive into the twisted world of Big Little Lies, get acquainted with the cast's TV past.
Reese Witherspoon's first credited role was the 1991 flick The Man in the Moon, but she went to TV shortly after with the TV movies Wildflower and Desperate Choices: To Save My Child.
She appeared in 1993's Return to Lonesome Dove, but then stuck to movies until 2000 when she guest starred on Friends as Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) sister Jill. She also voiced a character on King of the Hill in 2000. In 2003 she appeared in Freedom: A History of Us and before Big Little Lies her last TV appearance was 2015's short-lived The Muppets.
Nicole Kidman started off on Australian television with roles in projects such as A Country Practice, Matthew and Son, Winners, Five Mile Creek and Vietnam. Her first American TV role was 2012's Hemingway & Gelhorn on HBO. She'll be seen in 2017's new season of Top of the Lake as well.
Before starring in the Divergent series of flicks and garnering a Golden Globe nomination of The Descendants, Shailene Woodley had a number of TV roles under her belt, from the 1999 TV movie Replacing Dad to playing Kaitlin Cooper on The O.C. in 2003. A number of guest roles on shows like Jack & Bobby, Crossing Jordan and Cold Case were also peppered in until she landed the role of Amy Juergens on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, which ran from 2008-2013.
Laura Dern has bounced around the big screen and TV her whole career. Her first TV gig was an episode of Shannon in 1981. She appeared in the TV movies Happy Endings and The Three Wishes of Billy Grier and Afterburn. In 1997 she played Susan in "The Puppy Episode" on Ellen, the episode Ellen DeGeneres' character came out. Like Witherspoon, Dern also provided voices on King of the Hill. Her other TV roles include The West Wing, Recount, The Mindy Project, Drunk History and the cult-favorite Enlightened, her first series regular role. She also co-created the comedy.
Zoe Kravitz started out with roles in movies, but in 2011 she recurred on Showtime's Californication. Aside from providing a voice in Morris & the Cow, Kravitz's other TV credit is an episode of Portlandia.
The boys of Big Little Lies have a little more TV work under their belt.
Adam Scott guest starred on Boy Meets World and Veronica Mars before landing series regular work on Tell Me You Love Me, Party Down and Parks and Recreation.
Alexander Skarsgård was introduced to American TV viewers with Generation Kill and True Blood. On HBO's hit vampire series, Skarsgård played Eric Northman and quickly became a fan-favorite.
James Tupper got his start on Time of Your Life before appearing in Gilmore Girls, CSI: NY, How I Met Your Mother and Men in Trees. His other TV work includes Mercy, Grey's Anatomy and most-notably Revenge.
Big Little Lies premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. on HBO.