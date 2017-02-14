Iman Pays Tribute to David Bowie on Valentine's Day

Iman's valentine isn't around this year, but she's still celebrating Valentine's Day.

The iconic model took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late husband, David Bowie, with a gorgeous photo of her kissing the musician. "My forever Valentine #BowieForever #ValentinesDay," she wrote.

Bowie died one year ago in January, and his devoted wife has made sure to keep his memory alive, always using the #BowieForever. On the anniversary of his death, Iman honored the day with a photo of a double rainbow over New York City.

"Jan 10th, 2016 NYC Skyline #ForeverAndEver #ForeverLove #BowieForever," she wrote. Earlier, Iman had shared an inspirational message when she posted a photo of the phrase, "If there is any substitute for love, it is memory."