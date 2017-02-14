John Mayer Plays Instagram Matchmaker on Valentine's Day

Mayer's latest EP, The Search for Everything: Wave One, came out Jan. 20, 2017. It included just four songs: "Moving on and Getting Over," "Changing," "Love on the Weekend" and "You're Gonna Live Forever in Me." Upon the EP's release, Mayer told his Twitter fans, "The Search for Everything: Wave One is out now. I can't wait for you to hear it. My heart's racing. These songs represent literally hundreds of hours of living inside of these little worlds. And more to come."

As the seven-time Grammy winner wrote on Facebook Jan. 2, he will release four songs from the album on a monthly basis. "There were too many songs to ever get out the door at once."

Tickets for The Search for Everything World Tour are on sale now.