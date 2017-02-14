John Mayer Plays Instagram Matchmaker on Valentine's Day

John Mayer wants to spread the love this Valentine's Day.
To celebrate the most romantic holiday of the year, the singer-songwriter recorded a "special message" for his 1.8 million Instagram followers. Channeling his inner Patti Stanger, Mayer decided to play digital matchmaker with a request and a new ditty. "If you have an Instagram crush, tag them in the captions below," he said. "If you are an Instagram crush that has been tagged in the captions below, this song is for you: 'Somebody's stalking you / Somebody wants to talk to you / Somebody wants to take a walk with you / Somebody wants for you to follow them, too / So you got a crush, ain't it nice to know? / So you got a crush, ain't it nice to know?"
Naturally, some Instagram users tagged Mayer, who didn't disclose whether he has a Valentine. "I leave it to you guys," he told them. "It's just my job to connect people. So, have a good time." Within the first hour, the singer's video received 8,400 comments from people looking for love.
Of course, the Instagram video served a dual purpose: Mayer wanted to promote The Search for Everything World Tour, which kicks off March 31 at the Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y.
Mayer's latest EP, The Search for Everything: Wave One, came out Jan. 20, 2017. It included just four songs: "Moving on and Getting Over," "Changing," "Love on the Weekend" and "You're Gonna Live Forever in Me." Upon the EP's release, Mayer told his Twitter fans, "The Search for Everything: Wave One is out now. I can't wait for you to hear it. My heart's racing. These songs represent literally hundreds of hours of living inside of these little worlds. And more to come."
As the seven-time Grammy winner wrote on Facebook Jan. 2, he will release four songs from the album on a monthly basis. "There were too many songs to ever get out the door at once."
Tickets for The Search for Everything World Tour are on sale now.