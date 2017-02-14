Rose Leslie has been on two huge shows in the United States—Downton Abbey and Game of Thrones—but for the first time she's dipping her toe into an American-shot drama with The Good Fight, the spinoff to The Good Wife. Oh, and that toe she's dipping in may be broken.
"No, I never did [imagine she'd end up with a broken toe on The Good Fight]," she admitted to E! News during a set visit. "This was purely down to me. This was my kind of like ignorance in thinking that I could turn and pivot on a little dime…Of course when I attempted it on camera, I then completely whacked it into a table."
And get this—when Leslie was playing Ygritte on Game of Thrones, she didn't injure herself at all. "At least then I was on a mountaintop and would then have an excuse of falling flat on my face, but no, I didn't actually have any injuries shooting that—luckily," she said.
When viewers meet Leslie's Maia Rindell, she's fresh off taking the bar exam and joining Diane Lockhart's (Christine Baranski) firm. Diane's her godmother, somebody Maia has always looked up to, Leslie said.
"I like to think that she is, from the beginning, wanting to pave her own way in this rather brutal corporate law world. And, yeah, no, man, she's got real kind of gravitas," she said. "She's a fighter."
Maia is going to have to be a fighter. By the end of the episode she's ostracized after her father is arrested for his part in a financial scam that also happens to wipe out her godmother Diane's savings, putting a pause on her retirement and making her into a pariah of sorts. Just like Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) before them.
Speaking of Alicia Florrick, Leslie is a self-professed Good Wife fan, so she's jonesing for an appearance from you know who.
"Oh my days. Well, I think it's obvious," she said. "I think Alicia would be great if she came back."
The Good Fight premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. on CBS with another episode dropping on CBS All Access, CBS's streaming platform.