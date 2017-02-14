Maia is going to have to be a fighter. By the end of the episode she's ostracized after her father is arrested for his part in a financial scam that also happens to wipe out her godmother Diane's savings, putting a pause on her retirement and making her into a pariah of sorts. Just like Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) before them.

Speaking of Alicia Florrick, Leslie is a self-professed Good Wife fan, so she's jonesing for an appearance from you know who.

"Oh my days. Well, I think it's obvious," she said. "I think Alicia would be great if she came back."

Make sure you watch the video above to hear about keeping secrets, which Leslie and The Good world are both quite good at.

The Good Fight premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. on CBS with another episode dropping on CBS All Access, CBS's streaming platform.