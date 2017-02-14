Kate Middleton is using her impeccable style to wish everyone a very royal Valentine's Day.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Royal Air Force Wittering base (near Peterborough) on Tuesday in her role as royal patron and Honorary Air

Commandant of the RAF Air Cadets, and of course she made sure to dress festively in a red coat to celebrate the day of love.

She donned the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini double-breasted twill blazer (which you can find right at Barneys) over black pants and her go-to black Stuart Weitzman suede boots with a black turtleneck. She accessorized the look perfectly with her her KIKI Lauren yellow gold diamond pave leaf earrings.

But the Her Royal Highness is a veteran when it comes to dressing for Valentine's Day at this point. Check out a few of her looks from years past below: