Kel Mitchell had a very special announcement to make on Valentine's Day.

Posing with wife Asia Lee in a Good Burger-themed photo shoot that he shared on Instagram, the actor said, "We have a bun in the oven! Thank you @therealasialee for being the best wife to me the best friend to me and now the best mom to our blessed baby!! I love you so much!"

Mitchell added, "#ThankYouJesus #Blessed #SpecialDelivery #MyWifeRocks."

Dressed in cashier costumes, Lee held an orange soda during the shoot. Naturally.

This will be the first child for the couple, who tied the knot on Jan. 8, 2012.

Josephine Clarke snapped the happy couple, which showed Mitchell reprising his role as Ed.