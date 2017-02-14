3 Ways to Look Cool (and Cold) This Winter

Not pictured here? The 20 m.p.h. winds celebs and street style stars alike experienced this NYFW.

While our faces (and bodies) were wrapped up in thick scarves and chunky knit sweaters, street style stars like Barbara Palvin were braving the cold like this.

Although we can't help but imagine just how cold she must have been in this exact moment, we also have to acknowledge just how cool she looks at the same time.

And she's not the only one!