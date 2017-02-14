Rachel Lindsay is going to find love...but not with Nick Viall. The current The Bachelor star, however, couldn't be happier for Rachel, who is set to be the first black Bachelorette or Bachelor in the series' history. Viall appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday and tells the host how great she'll be on the upcoming season, even though Ellen DeGeneres says many were "surprised" by the pick only because they had such great chemistry.

"We did. I mean, Rachel and I had an amazing amount of chemistry from the very first night," Viall says. "She got the first impression rose. I'm very excited for her. I think she's going to be an amazing bachelorette."

Ellen also gushes about the historic pick. "I think so too; I think she's going to be great," the daytime host says. "She's adorable and I'm very happy for her."