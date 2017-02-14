Belts are back in a big way.

With New York Fashion Week in full swing, some key celeb street style trends are starting to emerge. One of them being oversized belts—and they're showing up on everyone.

Kylie Jenner stepped out in this denim-on-denim ensemble, which wouldn't have had the same impact had their not been a thick, waist-cinching accessory around her middle. The hot tip here? Whether you're wearing a thin trench coat or a thick, durable textile like denim, throwing an big belt over the look will instantly give waist definition.

And she's not the only one doing it.