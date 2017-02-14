Who knew Molly McNearney was cheating on Jimmy Kimmel?

Married for four years, the couple has another baby on the way. The couple wants to keep their baby's sex a surprise, but when they visited McNearney's obstetrician Monday, the comedienne had an even bigger surprise in store. "Nothing could ruin this moment," Kimmel said as he recorded the intimate moment for posterity. "This is very special. We can't wait to see you—"

Just then, Matt Damon walked in with a teddy bear and a camcorder. "Sorry I'm late!" he said. Kimmel was naturally puzzled. "What are you doing here?" he asked. "What is he doing here?"

McNearney feigned confusion, so Damon asked, "You didn't tell him?"

"Tell me what?" Kimmel asked, growing more enraged by the minute. "Tell me what?"

Taking a deep breath, Damon replied, "I'm the father."