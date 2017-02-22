Why Feud Is Actually an Important Show for Women

"People are starting to figure out this is more than just a Hollywood thing," Murphy tells me. "We're talking about women's issues, we're talking about very upsetting things that are happing now, not just in Hollywood but in business with women."

In an era of television where the most talked about reality shows thrive in part by pitting women against each other—The Bachelor, Housewives, etc.—Feud seeks to inspire women to rise above it all, and to fight together on the issues that bind us.

"I think people at first blush might think, ‘Oh, this show is glorifying women tearing each other apart," Murphy explains. "Actually, this show is condemning it, and trying to show women, that's not the way to go. And you could be much more powerful united than opposed. That is more important now than we would have ever thought."

The 10 episodes also peel back the layers on why this feud happened, why all feuds happen, and the forces behind the scenes that pitted these two women against each other. Just as Ryan Murphy did for Marcia Clark, he will make you really feel for Bette and Joan.

"Great feuds are never about being bitchy or anger, there's always some huge amount pain behind it," Murphy explains. "These two women had more in common I think than any two women in their lives. They were both married four times, they were both actresses, they both struggled being single mothers. And if only they had come together and were friends and said, ‘We're going to battle everyone together,' they would have been much happier."

Feud: Bette and Joan shows us in vivid color what has changed—and what hasn't—when it comes to the treatment of women in the past 50-plus years. Murphy, who started The Half Foundation in 2016 to give female directors more opportunities, believes there is much more work to be done, particularly when it comes to Hollywood's treatment of women over 40.

"Many times I'll bring women like the incredible Kathy Bates who has an Academy Award into my office and say, ‘I'm going to write something for you,' and they'll burst into tears," Murphy reveals. "And I'll say, what's wrong? And in the case of Kathy, she said, "You know, people just don't, I feel like they don't remember me. They're not interested in me.' There is still a lot that needs to change."