This Is How Meghan Markle Likes to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Today is Valentine's Day, and Meghan Markle might just be cozying up to one famous royal.
No word yet on what Prince Harry has in store for celebrating his "very serious" relationship with the Suits actress, but over the years, Meghan hasn't shied away from dropping a few hints about what she imagines an ideal V-Day entails.
Prince Harry, if you're reading this go-to guide to your girlfriend's perfect Valentine's Day, we accept your humble gratitude. And though something tells us the famous redhead has their plans on lock, we still can't help but imagine what lovey-dovey fun Markle might get into this holiday, according to her lifestyle site, The Tig.
Last Valentine's Day, Meghan was rocking the single girl lifestyle, and in an essay shared to The Tig, the brunette beauty writes about the importance of "being your own Valentine."
"I think you need to cook that beautiful dinner even when it's just you, wear your favorite outfit, buy yourself some flowers, and celebrate the self love that often gets muddled when we focus on what we don't have," Meghan shares.
And though she'd be the first to admit all those moments are that much sweeter with a S.O. by her side, Meghan knows the importance of friendship and dedicating a bit of Valentine's Day to the special ladies in her life.
"This Valentine's Day I will be with friends, running amok through the streets of New York, likely imbibing some cocktail that's oddly pink, and jumping over icy mounds in my new shoes through the salted snowy streets of the West Village," Meghan adds. (And yes, she bought the shoes for herself. #TreatYourself)
Perhaps Meghan is a hop, skip and jump away from the Big Apple and across the pond at the moment, but that doesn't mean she can't fit in a FaceTime sesh with her gal pals while getting ready for a romantic night in with Harry. It's all about balance, and Markle seems to be a master.
Speaking of the 35-year-old's beauty routine, she also presented a handy-dandy list of beauty tools to pamper yourself in the name of love. From a bold red lipstick to a cream-based bronzer and va-va voom mascara, we can't imagine she'd miss breaking out her favorite makeup go-to's for date night with Harry.
Another Valentine's Day tradition Meghan adores more than anybody? Presents, of course! Markle is a big-time gifter and now that she's head over heels in love with Prince Harry, she certainly has her finger on the pulse when it comes to what men like.
In her 2015 Valentine's Day Gift Guide, Markle recommends her readers to purchase the following guy-approved gifts: A customizable throw pillow, argyle socks, fancy headphones, a poker chip set and even a beer-making kit. Harry is one lucky Valentine, right?!
She too revealed her most desired V-Day gifts, which include flowers from Taylor Tomassi Hill Bouquets in NYC, Jo Malone perfume she wears "religiously," a luggage tag, and Heidi Klum-designed lingerie. Ooh la la!
Meghan fans know well how much of a foodie the actress is, and no Valentine's Day would be complete without some time spent in the kitchen. It's not far-fetched to assume Prince Harry and his ladylove skip dinner and go straight for dessert, especially given the Beet Cheesecake recipe Meghan says is the "perfect" V-Day treat.
And there you have it. Meghan Markle's perfect Valentine's Day.
