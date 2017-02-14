This Is How Meghan Markle Likes to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Today is Valentine's Day, and Meghan Markle might just be cozying up to one famous royal.

No word yet on what Prince Harry has in store for celebrating his "very serious" relationship with the Suits actress, but over the years, Meghan hasn't shied away from dropping a few hints about what she imagines an ideal V-Day entails.

Prince Harry, if you're reading this go-to guide to your girlfriend's perfect Valentine's Day, we accept your humble gratitude. And though something tells us the famous redhead has their plans on lock, we still can't help but imagine what lovey-dovey fun Markle might get into this holiday, according to her lifestyle site, The Tig.

Last Valentine's Day, Meghan was rocking the single girl lifestyle, and in an essay shared to The Tig, the brunette beauty writes about the importance of "being your own Valentine."

"I think you need to cook that beautiful dinner even when it's just you, wear your favorite outfit, buy yourself some flowers, and celebrate the self love that often gets muddled when we focus on what we don't have," Meghan shares.