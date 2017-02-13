JoJo Fletcher is ready to pass on the roses.

Rachel Lindsay, currently a contestant on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, is set to be announced as the star of The Bachelorette's upcoming 13th season on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night, and she's already got the support of the last Bachelorette.

"I thought there was no other choice but Rachel and she's a Dallas girl, so we're going to keep that trend rolling," JoJo exclusively told E! News at 102.7 KIISFM's Pick Your Purse Party at The Bungalow Huntington Beach.

And Becca Tilley, who starred on Chris Soules and Ben Higgins' seasons of The Bachelor, completely agreed with her BFF, adding, "I don't think from Nick's season there was anyone else that I thought it would be."