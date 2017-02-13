JoJo Fletcher is ready to pass on the roses.
Rachel Lindsay, currently a contestant on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, is set to be announced as the star of The Bachelorette's upcoming 13th season on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night, and she's already got the support of the last Bachelorette.
"I thought there was no other choice but Rachel and she's a Dallas girl, so we're going to keep that trend rolling," JoJo exclusively told E! News at 102.7 KIISFM's Pick Your Purse Party at The Bungalow Huntington Beach.
And Becca Tilley, who starred on Chris Soules and Ben Higgins' seasons of The Bachelor, completely agreed with her BFF, adding, "I don't think from Nick's season there was anyone else that I thought it would be."
Of the 31-year-old lawyer from Dallas, JoJo, 26, said, "I just love that she's a good age. She's very smart. She handles herself well. She's super confident and it's nice that they are mixing it up, so props to them."
Rachel is set to become the franchise's first black lead in its 33-season history, with JoJo saying, "I think we're all ready for it."
Becca continued, "I think progression only happens when you kind of push the boundaries and you make people get used to something or get comfortable with something."
After JoJo found love with Jordan Rodgers, who she is still engaged to, last season, Becca said Rachel "has some big shoes to follow."
After thanking her best friend, who is dating Bachelor Nation alum Robert Graham, JoJo said, "I think it will be very good. She was my favorite, her and Vanessa [Grimaldi]."
In an usual twist, ABC is announcing Rachel as the next Bachelorette while she is still competing on the show, similar to what they did when they revealed Nick would be the next Bachelor while he was still on Bachelor in Paradise.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
—reporting by Mike Vulpo