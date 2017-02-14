Sometimes you've got to catch up with a busy woman at her place of work—and when that woman is a Victoria's Secret Angel, her work generally involves underwear.
The included rack upon racks of bras in Stella Maxwell's case when E! News caught up with her awhile back at a Body by Victoria launch in NYC.
But the model, who made her VS Fashion Show debut in 2014 and became a full-time Angel in 2015, nonchalantly answered our rapid-fire questions amid the lingerie.
So, if you'd like to know what an Angel ate for breakfast, sings in the shower, never leaves home without and more of her favorite things, enjoy the video.
A day before she was about to officially start a holiday from work that she hoped would include a lot of resting and relaxing, Stella was holding down the fort at Victoria's Secret in SoHo with Lily Aldridge and Elsa Hosk, whom she described as "so mellow and so sweet."
And about those bras: "I'm a huge fan. I've always loved to mix a bra with an outfit!"
"It's been a really crazy year," she added. "I've been traveling everywhere. I'm so thankful for all of the opportunities and it's so fun."
She walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris, the first time it was held in the City of Light, and most recently Maxwell has been busy with New York Fashion Week Fall 2017, walking for Jeremy Scott and La Perla and attending the W Magazine IT Girls party.