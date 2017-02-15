Very little is known about American Horror Story's seventh season, and this latest tidbit from Ryan Murphy has us even more intrigued.
"It's very scary and very fun and very…topical," Murphy said during an exclusive sit-down interview with E! News earlier this week. "Anybody who voted in the last election will very much enjoy what it's about."
Murphy also talked about this angle on tonight's Watch What Happens Live, saying that the season is going to be "about the election that we just went through, so I think that will be interesting for a lot of people." When asked if there will be a Trump in it, Murphy said, "Maybe."
Murphy isn't yet ready to reveal any further details, and that should come as no surprise to anyone who followed the run up to season six, a k a the mystery season, in which nothing was known before the show premiered.
"Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson are the leads [of season seven]," Murphy tells E! News. "But they don't know who they're playing…It's a modern story is all I'll say.We just started back in the writers' room for that."
Murphy also confirmed an earlier start again in 2017. "It's going to debut earlier than it did before—debut around Labor Day, because I like having it done, sort of by Halloween."
No word yet on whether Lady Gaga or any of the remaining cast will be on board, but it's expected that most of the usuals will be popping in and out.
AHS' sixth season, Roanoke, ended in November on FX and the show account tweeted out an image which may or may not have something to with season 7 premise: Ocean waters with flashes of the stick figures from Roanoke and the words "SWEET DREAMS."
Last year, Murphy told EW that season 7 would focus on some of the characters from Freak Show in season 4, but no word on whether that concept still holds true.
He's also planning a crossover season for later on down the road. "We do know what we're going to do," Murphy said at EW's PopFest. "It's not going to be next season, but we are going to do a season that's a crossover between Murder House and Coven together, which is very bizarre."
Murphy also teased season eight months ago, and said he's working with a writer. "It's my secret season," he told EW. "I've been working with a writer on a season that only he and I know." Murphy noted he doesn't know when it will air and he's been working on it on the sly. "It's one person writing all episodes. The whole show has been a great joy to me because it's an experiment."
The American Horror Story franchise has won 15 Emmys and has been renewed for seasons 8 and 9.