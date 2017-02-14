There's that advice you get from everyone after a breakup about how, when you find the right one, it'll just be easy. None of those crummy problems that have plagued you while dating all those Mr. or Ms. Wrongs. You'll just know and you won't have to question the choices you're making.

And that sounds great, except for when that's totally not the case.

It isn't just in movies where a misunderstanding is eventually remedied by the truth revealing itself or a guy coming to his senses just in time to keep the girl from boarding that plane to take her dream job in another city or leaving town forever on a bus.

Real-life people have also made a mess of their relationships and then, just when the part about forgetting that other person because he sucks is supposed to come into play... one or both of them reconsider, they get back together and then everything works out.

Of course, these real folks may have stolen that move from the movies, because a lot of them seem to be in showbiz.