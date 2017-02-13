And the feeling is more than mutual. "Alicia is unbelievably inspiring. She has a spirit and an energy to her that just has an impact, and she's just full of goodness," Gwen said, returning the favor. "There's been a lot of love and lots of laughing."

Naturally, this left one half of America's favorite bromance feeling just a wee bit threatened. "Hey Blake, we should try that," Adam joked. "Be like, 'Blake, you're so amazing and beautiful and talented and handsome!' We don't go that kind of stuff. We do the opposite."

All that said, the love is very real amongst all four coaches, giving the season a vibe unlike any other, Blake teased. l"No matter how much grief we give each other on television, there's a lot of love between the four of us," the country crooner said. "This combination of coaches is not like any other. There's a bond here that is unexplainable."