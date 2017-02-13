Get ready to feel the love, The Voice fans.
As we impatiently await the season 12 premiere of our favorite music competition, NBC's graciously released this sneak peek at the season's coaching line-up, exclusive to E! News, and for the first time ever, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine's bromance just might find itself overshadowed! And not by Blake and his real-life girlfriend Gwen Stefani, returning this season for her third after two cycles off, either.
"I am crazy excited about Gwen joining this season. That's my friend," returning coach Alicia Keys gushed about the platinum blonde pop star. "She is such a beautiful soul, and I love her style and her kindness and her sweetness. She's a very, very genuine person."
NBC
And the feeling is more than mutual. "Alicia is unbelievably inspiring. She has a spirit and an energy to her that just has an impact, and she's just full of goodness," Gwen said, returning the favor. "There's been a lot of love and lots of laughing."
Naturally, this left one half of America's favorite bromance feeling just a wee bit threatened. "Hey Blake, we should try that," Adam joked. "Be like, 'Blake, you're so amazing and beautiful and talented and handsome!' We don't go that kind of stuff. We do the opposite."
All that said, the love is very real amongst all four coaches, giving the season a vibe unlike any other, Blake teased. l"No matter how much grief we give each other on television, there's a lot of love between the four of us," the country crooner said. "This combination of coaches is not like any other. There's a bond here that is unexplainable."
Unexplainable? Maybe. Highly watchable? Definitely.
The Voice returns for season 12 on Monday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
