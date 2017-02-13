It seems that we won't have to wait until after the final rose to find out who the new star of the Bachelor franchise is.

According to multiple reports, Rachel Lindsay will be named the next Bachelorette, and the announcement will be made on tonight's Jimmy Kimmel Live, despite the fact that six women—including Lindsay—remain on this season of The Bachelor.

The 31 year-old attorney from Dallas, Texas will be the first black Bachelorette or Bachelor in the series' history. Viewers have been calling her out as the next Bachelorette since the season began, but the announcement is not usually made this early on in the season, and especially not before the contestant in question has been eliminated from the current season.

Reality Steve first broke the news of Lindsay's casting, and of the announcement on Jimmy Kimmel Live.