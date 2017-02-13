Rachel Lindsay To Be Named Next Bachelorette—and the Franchise's First Black Lead Ever

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bella Hadid, NYFW

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Adele, 2017 Grammys, Candids

Adele on Beyoncé: ''What the F--k Does She Have to Do to Win?''

Ryan Murphy Teases "American Crime Story" Future Seasons

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Bachelor, Rachel

ABC

It seems that we won't have to wait until after the final rose to find out who the new star of the Bachelor franchise is. 

According to multiple reports, Rachel Lindsay will be named the next Bachelorette, and the announcement will be made on tonight's Jimmy Kimmel Live, despite the fact that six women—including Lindsay—remain on this season of The Bachelor

The 31 year-old attorney from Dallas, Texas will be the first black Bachelorette or Bachelor in the series' history. Viewers have been calling her out as the next Bachelorette since the season began, but the announcement is not usually made this early on in the season, and especially not before the contestant in question has been eliminated from the current season. 

Reality Steve first broke the news of Lindsay's casting, and of the announcement on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss has been teasing an "historic" announcement on Twitter for weeks now, and revealed on Sunday that Kimmel would make the announcement during his Monday night show. 

ABC also broke tradition with their last announcement of Nick Viall as the Bachelor by making that reveal before he broke up with the woman he was dating on Bachelor in Paradise, and by choosing someone who wasn't on the most recent season. 

ABC has not yet returned a request for comment. 

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC. 

TAGS/ The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , TV , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again