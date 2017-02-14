Will Jaspenor finally get their happily ever after?

That's the question on Jasper (Tom Austen) and Sarah Alice's (Miley Locke) minds in this exclusive sneak peek from Sunday's season three finale of The Royals. After learning Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) plans to leave for six months, the two buddies are obviously discouraged while discussing the idea of fairy tale endings.

"You know what? I think that only happens in storybooks," Jasper tells Sarah Alice.

"So, they were lying then about princesses and happily ever after?" she asks disappointed.