Will Jaspenor finally get their happily ever after?
That's the question on Jasper (Tom Austen) and Sarah Alice's (Miley Locke) minds in this exclusive sneak peek from Sunday's season three finale of The Royals. After learning Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) plans to leave for six months, the two buddies are obviously discouraged while discussing the idea of fairy tale endings.
"You know what? I think that only happens in storybooks," Jasper tells Sarah Alice.
"So, they were lying then about princesses and happily ever after?" she asks disappointed.
"No, they're not lying," Jasper clarifies. "I mean some of it's not actually factual. There is golden hair and clear heels, but different kind of girls wear them." LOL!
He continues, "Anyway, happily ever after is real. You should believe in that, OK?"
Sarah Alice reluctantly promises to keep the faith before putting Jasper on the spot. "Do you love her?" she wonders.
"Yeah, I do," he confesses.
"You should probably tell her that," Sarah Alice advises. Uh, duh!
See the adorable exchange in the clip above!
Watch the season finale of The Royals Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!