It seems like Solange Knowles and Adele are on the same page.

When the "Hello" singer took the stage to accept the biggest award at the 2017 Grammys for Album of the Year, she admitted she didn't feel she could accept it because she thought it should go to Beyoncé.

Solange decided to speak out with similar feelings, taking to Twitter (in tweets that have since been deleted) to express her opinions about the show.

"There have only been two black winners in the last 20 years for album of the year ," she wrote. "There have been over 200 black artist who have performed."