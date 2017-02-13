Instagram
Motherhood is far from glamorous. Just ask Peta Murgatroyd.
The Dancing With the Stars pro, who gave birth to her first child with fellow ballroom dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy in early January, shared yet another glimpse into the realities of post-baby life to Instagram on Monday.
"Oh the joys of motherhood," Peta captioned a photo of herself posing in a bathroom while wearing a white turtleneck crop top. "Leaking boobies are so NOT hot right now... LOL #mustremembermyboobpads"
Despite the understandable wardrobe malfunction, Peta and her husband-to-be appear overjoyed to be raising their bundle of joy together, a son they named Shai.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
And we can't help but point out Peta's killer physique! The hot mama's tummy is completely flat, but it's not like we're surprised. Just two weeks after giving birth, Murgatroyd returned to the gym, along the way sharing a positive message of self-acceptance for fellow new moms everywhere.
"I think I'm doing ok....and I'm actually fine with the rate at which my body is shrinking back. After 2 days back at the gym I'm feeling like the old Peta again. I definitely don't have my 6 pack, and I still have excess skin and rolls on my belly, however I feel good. After all, slow and steady wins the race!" she wrote on Instagram.
Peta added, "Ladies, we all have to start somewhere...being an athlete I pride myself on having a lean, strong physique, so believe me this has been a challenge to work through, but as long as you have a loving support network around you, you will be fine."
Most recently, Peta and Maks enjoyed a night out on the town to attend a New York Fashion Week show for VALENTÍNNÌCOLE, a line co-founded by Chmerkovskiy's brother Val Chmerkovskiy. Maks called his leading lady the "hottest chick in the spot," and we couldn't agree more.