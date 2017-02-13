Motherhood is far from glamorous. Just ask Peta Murgatroyd.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who gave birth to her first child with fellow ballroom dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy in early January, shared yet another glimpse into the realities of post-baby life to Instagram on Monday.

"Oh the joys of motherhood," Peta captioned a photo of herself posing in a bathroom while wearing a white turtleneck crop top. "Leaking boobies are so NOT hot right now... LOL #mustremembermyboobpads"

Despite the understandable wardrobe malfunction, Peta and her husband-to-be appear overjoyed to be raising their bundle of joy together, a son they named Shai.