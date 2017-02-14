John Stamos Makes Puppy Eyes With His Pooch for PETA

Sorry, Caitlin McHugh. John Stamoshas a new date to cuddle with on Valentine's Day, and it's an adorable dog!

Just in time for today's lovey-dovey holiday, E! News has an exclusive look at the Scream Queens star and undeniable heartthrob's latest partnership with PETA. John joined forces with the animal rights organization to promote adoptions from animal shelters, a cause near and dear to him.

In the ad campaign, which proclaims, "Adoption Is Love. Begin a Lifelong Friendship at Your Local Animal Shelter," John and the pooch lay next to each other one the ground. Celeb photographer Brian Bowen Smith captured the sweet snapshot.