John Stamos Makes Puppy Eyes With His Pooch for PETA

Brian Bowen Smith/PETA
Sorry, Caitlin McHugh. John Stamoshas a new date to cuddle with on Valentine's Day, and it's an adorable dog!
Just in time for today's lovey-dovey holiday, E! News has an exclusive look at the Scream Queens star and undeniable heartthrob's latest partnership with PETA. John joined forces with the animal rights organization to promote adoptions from animal shelters, a cause near and dear to him.
In the ad campaign, which proclaims, "Adoption Is Love. Begin a Lifelong Friendship at Your Local Animal Shelter," John and the pooch lay next to each other one the ground. Celeb photographer Brian Bowen Smith captured the sweet snapshot.
Stamos is an animal lover himself, and is a proud dad dog to two precious canines (who both have their own Instagram pages!) of his own.
"I couldn't ask for more devoted companions than my dogs Lilo and Frieda, who are always ready to play, snuggle, and keep my spirits up," John shared in a press release. "PETA and I encourage people to find the love of their lives at their local animal shelter."
Over the summer, John mourned the loss of his beloved German Shepard, Linka. "She was always there, especially in the dark times. Never judging. By my side. Only loyal. #rip Linka," the actor wrote on Instagram.
