They're not even born yet, but Beyoncé and Jay Z's twins are already facing some major pressure.

"Those people inside her are going to save the world, and I am so thrilled," Girls star Allison Williams says while promoting her new horror thriller Get Out.

Williams is also looking to the Lemonade superstar for inspiration on how she hopes to one day announce her own pregnancy. "Maybe Beyoncé will keep having more kids and I will just use whatever her next announcement style is," Williams said.