Selena Gomez and The Weeknd can't keep their distances from each other!

The hot and heavy couple was spotted at 1Oak nightclub Sunday night for Rihanna's after-party after the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. The duo arrived separately, but when it was time to call it a night they left together in the same car. RiRi's star-studded party also included appearances by French Montana, James Harden and Scott Disick.

A source also told us that The Weeknd "hung out in a booth on the patio the whole time." Earlier in the evening The Weeknd attended Republic Records' after-party at Catch that was sponsored by Fiji Water and Freixenet Cava.