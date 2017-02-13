Selena Gomez Hangs Out With The Weeknd as Justin Bieber Continues to Shade Him

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd can't keep their distances from each other!

The hot and heavy couple was spotted at 1Oak nightclub Sunday night for Rihanna's after-party after the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. The duo arrived separately, but when it was time to call it a night they left together in the same car. RiRi's star-studded party also included appearances by French Montana, James Harden and Scott Disick.

A source also told us that The Weeknd "hung out in a booth on the patio the whole time." Earlier in the evening The Weeknd attended Republic Records' after-party at Catch that was sponsored by Fiji Water and Freixenet Cava.

While these two were partying the night away after The Weeknd's performance, Gomez's ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, was using Instagram's live feature to shade his ex's current boyfriend. The 22-year-old singer sarcastically quipped that his "favorite song of the moment" was "Starboy" by The Weeknd. He and his friends then broke out into hysterical laughter.

"Oh s--t, that was funny," Bieber's friend says off camera.

"We gotta end it now, y'all," Bieber added. "Y'all, that was too funny."

Of course, fans know that this wasn't the first time the Biebs has called out The Weeknd. In January TMZ caught up with Bieber and asked if he enjoyed The Weeknd's tunes. 

"Hell no, I can't listen to a Weeknd song," Bieber replied. "That s--t's whack."

Neither Gomez nor The Weeknd has publicly acknowledged Bieber's comments, but they're obviously paying no mind.

Tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 for complete coverage of the 2017 Grammys.

