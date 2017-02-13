There were definitely fashion hits and misses at the Grammy Awards, but at least the beauty looks were on-point!

From Lady Gaga's red shadow and pink-lined eyes to Tori Kelly's natural, luscious locks, there was enough beauty inspiration to last us until next year's award show…or at least, Oscars.

Problem is: We don't have A-list hairstylists and makeup artists on our payroll to help us execute these looks. Well, worry no more—we rounded up tips, straight from the pros, on how to properly recreate aspects of these looks at home.