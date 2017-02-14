When it comes to the complicated world of love, even the movies can sometimes get it right.

In the sea of googly eyed couples born and bred on Hollywood sound stages, it can get frustrating trying to separate romantic fact from movie studio fiction. From Lloyd Dobler's iconic boombox serenade in Say Anything to Anna Scott's endlessly quoted finale monologue in Notting Hill, movies and television have mastered the art of idealized love, but as we all know, things are not always as they seem when they're on the silver screen.