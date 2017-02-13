From Lady Gaga's Crowd Surfing to James Corden's Star-Studded Carpool Karaoke: All of the Must-See Grammys 2017 Moments!

The 2017 Grammy Awards was filled with so many jaw-dropping moments!

On Sunday's award show, viewers saw everything from Lady Gaga crowd surfing during her performance with Metallica, to host James Corden doing Carpool Karaoke with major celebs in the audience.

Everyone from Jennifer Lopez, Jason Derulo, John Legend, Neil Diamond, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Keith Urban all got in on the karaoke action, with a cardboard car! The group was all singing Diamond's song "Sweet Caroline" when they were joined by one more celeb…Blue Ivy Carter!

Photos

Grammy Awards 2017 Winners

Jennifer Lopez, James Corden, Blue Ivy, Carpool Karaoke, 2017 Grammys, GIF

CBS

When the group saw Jay Z and Beyoncé's daughter, they couldn't have been more excited to welcome her into the bit.

Take a look at the E! News video above to see more jaw-dropping moments from the 2017 Grammy Awards!

Tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 for complete coverage of the 2017 Grammys.

