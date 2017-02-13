Tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 for complete coverage of the 2017 Grammys.

Take a look at the E! News video above to see more jaw-dropping moments from the 2017 Grammy Awards!

When the group saw Jay Z and Beyoncé 's daughter, they couldn't have been more excited to welcome her into the bit.

On Sunday's award show, viewers saw everything from Lady Gaga crowd surfing during her performance with Metallica , to host James Corden doing Carpool Karaoke with major celebs in the audience.

The 2017 Grammy Awards was filled with so many jaw-dropping moments!

