Tori Spelling's fifth pregnancy is cause for one major celebration!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who is currently expecting a baby boy with husband Dean McDermott, was treated to a lavish baby shower on Saturday afternoon at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Spelling's mom Candy Spelling pulled out all the stops for the affair, and in photos from the gathering shared to social media, said it was "an honor" to host.

Event planner to the stars Mindy Weiss offered Tori's fans a glimpse into the shower's venue, which was decorated with hundreds of massive blue balloons, stunning floral arrangements and table settings fit for Tori and Dean's baby-to-be.

As guests entered the party, they were offered teal-colored lemonade served in baby bottles and wrapped like a diaper. Too cute!