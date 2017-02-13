Peek Inside Tori Spelling's Lavish Baby Shower Hosted By Mom Candy Spelling

Tori Spelling, Candy Spelling

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Tori Spelling's fifth pregnancy is cause for one major celebration!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who is currently expecting a baby boy with husband Dean McDermott, was treated to a lavish baby shower on Saturday afternoon at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Spelling's mom Candy Spelling pulled out all the stops for the affair, and in photos from the gathering shared to social media, said it was "an honor" to host. 

Event planner to the stars Mindy Weiss offered Tori's fans a glimpse into the shower's venue, which was decorated with hundreds of massive blue balloons, stunning floral arrangements and table settings fit for Tori and Dean's baby-to-be. 

As guests entered the party, they were offered teal-colored lemonade served in baby bottles and wrapped like a diaper. Too cute!

A photo posted by Mindy Weiss (@mindyweiss) on

A video posted by Mindy Weiss (@mindyweiss) on

Both Mindy and Candy agreed, the highlight of Tori's baby shower was without a doubt an electric train set that ran from table to table. Candy shared she "especially loved" the sweet touch, while Mindy explained it was "my dream to have a moving train go around the table!" 

Stuffed animals and wooden blocks were also placed on the tables, and on a nearby fireplace "Baby McDermott" was spelled out in colorful blocks. 

Guests went home with their very own coffee mug, because in Weiss's words, "There will be no sleeping in that home."

Tori Spelling

Michael Simon, StarTraksPhoto.com

Since announcing her "surprise" pregnancy last October, the reality star hasn't been shy to open about her road to baby. E! News had an exclusive look into the Spelling-McDermott's sex reveal party, in which the family of six learned they'd soon welcome another boy. 

"Well, it's a tie-breaker, boys win!" Spelling announced with a huge smile on her face. "We're just going to have to have one more then." Tori's eldest child is 9-year-old Liam, followed by Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4. 

Ahead of the holiday season, Spelling moved her growing family into a new estate in Woodland Hills, Calif.—their eighth move within the last six years. 

Tori most recently revealed she's only three weeks away from giving birth to Baby McDermott, and is in "nesting mode."

We can't wait to meet the newest addition!

