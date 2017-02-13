Grammys President Shares His Side of Adele's Performance Do-Over

Most members of Hollywood are sending their love to Adele, including the president of the Recording Academy.

After restarting her tribute to the late George Michael on the Grammy stage Sunday night, the star has been showered with praise and applause for her decision to stop the show on live television in the name of getting it right. While no official reason has been disclosed for why the Grammy winner asked to restart her slow rendition of Michael's "Fastlove," the president of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, is standing behind the singer's decision.

"What I think was magnificent was is it shows the humanity of live television, but it also shows professionals—you heard her say she's a perfectionist—so she's not gonna settle for something she's not comfortable with," he told reporters, according to People. "Rather than just go along, she did the right thing."