Grammys President Shares His Side of Adele's Performance Do-Over

Most members of Hollywood are sending their love to Adele, including the president of the Recording Academy.
After restarting her tribute to the late George Michael on the Grammy stage Sunday night, the star has been showered with praise and applause for her decision to stop the show on live television in the name of getting it right. While no official reason has been disclosed for why the Grammy winner asked to restart her slow rendition of Michael's "Fastlove," the president of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, is standing behind the singer's decision.
"What I think was magnificent was is it shows the humanity of live television, but it also shows professionals—you heard her say she's a perfectionist—so she's not gonna settle for something she's not comfortable with," he told reporters, according to People. "Rather than just go along, she did the right thing."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
This is not the first time the 28-year-old British star has faced problems on the Grammy stage. Last year, the songstress performed her track, "All I Ask," but the moment was challenged when a microphone fell onto the piano keys and produced a guitar-like sound early on in the song.
"It threw the whole thing off," she later told Ellen DeGeneres, seemingly predicting her own fate. "Next time I have any sound issues, I am going to start over. [I'll say,] 'Sorry, that's not working for me.'"
"We had the most complicated show on television," Portnow said of the 2016 ceremony. "We certainly don't like when those things happen, but those things happen sometimes."
While the star appeared to be flustered right after the performance this time around, the audience cheered in unity and, as anyone in the industry can understand, the show went on.
"You got this girl," the Recording Academy tweeted.
"@Adele, you get every do over you ever need," DeGeneres echoed on Twitter. "Ever."
