The No. 1 lesson we learned about wedding planning from Vanderpump Rules? Do not throw a joint bachelor and bachelorette party. At least from what we've seen so far from the group's trip to New Orleans.

"Probably the worst idea, don't do it," Tom Schwartz tells E! News of deciding to do a joint trip with his now-wife Katie Maloney, which kicked off in tonight's episode of the Bravo reality hit. Tom Sandoval adds, "There's going to be a lot of drinking and debauchery and when things get emotionally charged, you don't necessarily want to be in a position where you're either making rash decisions or emotionally vulnerable when you're just trying to have a good time and kick back."

But it seems like things are only going to get more emotionally charged in next Monday's episode. "It gets intense and it gets intense really quick," Sandoval says, with Schwartz recalling, "It escalated so fast. In a matter of 30 minutes, everything just fell apart."