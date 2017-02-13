The No. 1 lesson we learned about wedding planning from Vanderpump Rules? Do not throw a joint bachelor and bachelorette party. At least from what we've seen so far from the group's trip to New Orleans.
"Probably the worst idea, don't do it," Tom Schwartz tells E! News of deciding to do a joint trip with his now-wife Katie Maloney, which kicked off in tonight's episode of the Bravo reality hit. Tom Sandoval adds, "There's going to be a lot of drinking and debauchery and when things get emotionally charged, you don't necessarily want to be in a position where you're either making rash decisions or emotionally vulnerable when you're just trying to have a good time and kick back."
But it seems like things are only going to get more emotionally charged in next Monday's episode. "It gets intense and it gets intense really quick," Sandoval says, with Schwartz recalling, "It escalated so fast. In a matter of 30 minutes, everything just fell apart."
In a promo for the episode, we see old cheating allegations resurface, with Schwartz once again being asked about them by Kristen Doute and her boyfriend Carter. "I can't shake the past, it keeps coming back to haunt me," Schwartz says. "I wish they would've pulled me aside and talked to me. I can't dismiss the fact that it still hurts her and I know I messed up big time, but like, not at my bachelor-bachelorette party. Come on, you gotta have some tact."
Sandoval adds, "I think it was in extremely poor taste...really bad timing."
But the groom wasn't the only one dealing with some drama in NoLa as Sandoval seems to get into it with his ex, Kristen.
"We're definitely good now, that was a little while ago, but there's poor taste and then there's just the point where it's poor taste added to obnoxiousness and super-attacking," Sandoval says of the exes' heated exchange.
So yeah, it's definitely a trip for the books, which is saying a lot considering Vanderpump Rules' previous group getaways.
"It's a beautiful disaster," Schwartz sums up the trip to the Big Easy. "Just sloppy, raw, sexual."
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
