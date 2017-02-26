2017 Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals Gallery
Welcome to the night we've all been waiting for.
Award season peaks in utmost glamour and star power tonight at the 2017 Oscars, so here's your checklist: Ballot all filled out? Hors d'oeuvres in the oven? Champagne on ice? Wearing your finest lounge wear?
Great, let's hit the red carpet!
We'll be updating our arrivals gallery throughout the night to make sure you see the biggest stars in attendance at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre ahead of tonight's show. Translation: Fashion, fashion and then a lot more fashion.
The Academy Awards have always been known as the movies'—and all of Hollywood's—biggest night, and happily, some things do not change.
La La Land leads the entire field with 14 nominations that tied it for the all-time record with All About Eve and Titanic—and if the fantastical romance dances away with 12 wins, Damien Chazelle's film will have more Oscars than any movie in history.
Hoping to unseat the musical in the crowded Best Picture field are Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, Manchester by the Sea, Lion and Moonlight.
Best Actress nominee Natalie Portman, who channeled Jacqueline Kennedy in the up-close-and-personal drama Jackie, will not be attending tonight, due to her second pregnancy—and we're wishing her the best! Fellow nominees Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Isabelle Hupert and Ruth Neggaare all on the list, as are Best Supporting Actress contenders Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Nicole Kidman.
Denzel Washington, Casey Affleck, Viggo Mortensen, Andrew Garfield and Ryan Goslingare up for Best Actor. First-time Best Supporting Actor nominee Mahershala Ali, who also became a first-time dad this week, is up against Jeff Bridges, Lucas Hedges, Dev Patel and Michael Shannon.
Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic are back hosting E!'s Live From the Red Carpet leading up to the 2017 Oscars on ABC, being hosted for the first time by Jimmy Kimmel, and you're not going to want to miss a minute.
Enjoy the show!
