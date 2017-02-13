Cruise always credited his mother for driving his passion for acting. She opened up to Rolling Stone in 1986 about her son's success, saying how grateful she was for encouraging him to join local theater groups. But it wasn't until the opening night of his production of Guys and Dolls in high school that she realized how talented her son was.

"I can't describe the feeling that was there. It was just an incredible experience to see what we felt was a lot of talent coming forth all of a sudden," she said. "It had been dormant for so many years—not thought of or talked about or discussed in any way. Then to see him on that stage..."