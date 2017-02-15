Lip liner is one of those makeup bag essentials that has been around forever.

But really, how often can you say that you use one? Sure, celebs like Jourdan Dunnoften use it to define and perfect their lipstick on the red carpet, but in real life we tend to be a little lazier about our everyday makeup routines. But say you do wear lip liner daily. You're probably only wearing it the one way, wouldn't you say?

Get ready because celeb makeup artist Emily Oliver has four unexpected uses that will have you falling in love with the product all over again.