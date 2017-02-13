Lady Gaga debuted a bold look at the 2017 Grammys Sunday night—but we're not talking about her risqué outfit.
Before she took the stage with Metallica, the pop star unveiled on Instagram her new Silence of the Lambs-themed back tattoo. The ink is of the giant moth from the movie and its promotional posters, complete with the terrifying skull on it. And while the movie tie-in could be purely coincidental—we're assuming she's actually referring to one of Metallica's biggest hits "Moth Into Flame"—it's enough to make you think about Hannibal Lecter.
"The Moth & Metallica-------> #ink #tattoo #MothIntoFlame #MetalliGa #metal #grammys @metallica," Gaga captioned the black-and-white photo.
While there's no confirmation whether it's real or temporary, it's probably just a one-night only thing for the sake of her performance. Gaga always has been dedicated to her performances, transforming into David Bowie for a tribute at last year's Grammys.
Gaga's performance ended up being as rock 'n' roll as we imagined. Despite a failing microphone, she and Metallica gave a powerhouse rock concert that ended up with the Joanne singer throwing her body into the hands of the audience so she could surf through the Staples Center.
Tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 for complete coverage of the 2017 Grammys.